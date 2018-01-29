The legendary DJ is bringing his Orchestral show to Dublin
Would you like to win tickets for Pete Tong who is coming to Dublin in November?
Louise Duffy has a pair of tickets to be won every night this week.
If you missed this experience at Electric Picnic last year, or you were there and got soaked in the rain. You won't want to miss this gig from the legendary Dance DJ and producer.
PETE TONG
Presents
IBIZA CLASSICS
PERFORMED BY THE 65 PIECE HERITAGE ORCHESTRA CONDUCTED BY JULES BUCKLEY
This union of classical music and iconic dance tracks is another bold, brilliant move from one of the most influential figures in dance music. As the voice of Radio 1’s prestigious dance programming, Pete Tong has held a commanding presence over the industry for more than two decades. His unique position has earned him a reputation as the global ambassador of dance music.
The concept of Ibiza Classics and the album companion ‘Classic House’ released via Universal Music came into fruition in 2015 with BBC Radio 1’s Ibiza Prom at the Royal Albert Hall. With its infectious, energetic brand of club music reworked by artistic director Chris Wheeler, the 65-piece Heritage Orchestra and the acclaimed conductor Jules Buckley has captured the hearts of millions and created an unforgettable dance-party.
Due to demand Pete Tong, Jules Buckley, the Heritage Orchestra along with an array of guest singers and an unparalleled production comes to Dublin this November with a brand new unmissable show.
