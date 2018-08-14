Cork band Microdisney featuring Cathal Coughlan (vocals), Sean O’Hagan (guitar), Jon Fell (bass) and Tom Fenner (drums) announce an exclusive Vicar Street show on 18th February 2019.

Our Paul McLoone has tickets to be won nightly on his show!

Want to win the first pair of tickets to see #Microdisney ?



They aren't even for sale yet, I have tickets to be won for the Cork legends on the show nightly, 9pm @TodayFM #FirstForMusic pic.twitter.com/Mto7RZg7Er — Paul McLoone (@PMcLoone) August 14, 2018

Tickets available from Ticketmaster.ie and outlets Nationwide, Friday 17th August at 9AM.

After some 30 years the band reconvened to perform their seminal album, The Clock Comes Down the Stairs at the National Concert Hall and The Barbican in 2018. Having enjoyed that experience, the band will play a fully standing show at Vicar Street.

“We were genuinely moved by the response to the 2018 shows, and we feel it’s right to play once more, to a standing audience at Vicar St, and to offer a fresh slant on the Microdisney songbook.” -Cathal Coughlan

Born of an insecure and troubled Irish emigrant experience of London in the 1980s, the album is dark, acerbic, witty and yet swathed in lush pop. Their unique sound is defined by Cathal Coughlan’s intelligent articulate lyricism together his, and with Sean O’Hagan’s sweet well-arranged pop melodies marking them as a band of fierce intelligence. Widely regarded as the greatest Irish record ever, with John Peel describing it as “the iron fist in a velvet glove” Microdisney’s The Clock Comes Down the Stairs was released on Rough Trade records in 1985, reaching No. 1 in the UK Indie Charts.

Microdisney live at Vicar Street, Dublin

18th February 2019

Tickets €45 inclusive of booking fee – on sale Friday at 9AM