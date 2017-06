Ooooh your social life is on fiiiire...

...Like a good fire...

We'd love to send you and a friend or a loved one or even a stranger (whatever you're into) to Kings of Leon in the 3Arena on the 4th of July.

Simply follow us on Instagram & comment on the post below!

Nice lil comp to kick off your weekend Our final pair of #KingsOfLeon tickets up for grabs πŸ™ŒπŸ»πŸ€žπŸΌ A post shared by Today FM (@todayfm) on Jun 30, 2017 at 9:44am PDT

Or click here to visit the page!