Liam Gallagher announced he was playing a series of gigs last week, including June 10th in The Olympia. No sooner was it announced, the gig was sold out.

We at Lost in Music have a pair of tickets to be won on the show this week. Including passes to the after party in The Mercantile with Liam's brother Paul Gallagher.

To win you must listen to the show nightly and collect the clues to be entered into our draw. Only the maddest for it will win!

Also - did you see this? Oasis reunion odds are definitely being slashed.. maybe.