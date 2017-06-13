On Thursday's show, tune in for your chance to win tickets to Brian Wilson at the Big Top this July 23rd.

The Beach Boys' Brian Wilson is set to perform Pet Sounds in full for the final time, in honour of the 50th anniversary tour with a 15-piece band and special guests Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin and finishing up with The Beach Boys classics.

In 1998 Pet Sounds went into the Grammy Hall of Fame, named MOJO magazine’s ‘Greatest Albums of All Time’, and sits pretty at number 2 in Rolling Stone's ‘500 Greatest Albums Of All Time’.

