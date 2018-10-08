It’s just over two weeks to go to WESTIVAL, the new music + arts festival in Westport, Co Mayo running from Wed 24 – Mon 29 October incorporating the Bank Holiday Weekend.

Lost in Music with Ed Smith has weekend tickets to be won plus dinner for two in Cian's of Bridge Street!

There's loads of great music and more happening, like show faves Le Galaxie, Daithi and Lisa Hannigan.

Westival takes pride in being an Autumnal-Halloween-festival of comfort, many of the events take place during the long evenings, around open hearths of softly-lit rooms, or during dusk where the imagination can play part in interpreting the world with magic and intrigue.

“We have so many events, exhibitions and performances to be enjoyed, the six days of Westival will be bursting at the seams with entertainment. Whether you find yourself by a fireside session in a pub or outside for one of our many free street spectacles, you are sure to be filled with the charm, the creativity and the ‘craic’ of this magical time of year. We encourage people to visit the website and get booking!” Conor Wilson, Westival Director.

Some highlights include:

Performances from Lisa Hannigan, Gilbert O’Sullivan, Le Galaxie, Daithi & Elaine Mai, Tom Hickox, Graham Sweeney and the album launch of ‘Back to the Island’ Matt Molloy of The Chieftain’s first album release in 25 years!

Ipseity – the main group show of the Visual Arts programme features works from Alice Maher, Breda Burns, Emma Bourke, Janet Mullarney, Katherine Boucher Beug and Stevey Scullion

Pete Williams from Dexy’s Midnight Runners is hosts a Ukulele workshop!

Dress up time.. at the Grainne Alien Ball with the Clandestinos in a SECRET LOCATION, dressing up like aliens is so hot right now!