Calling all Florence fans!!!

Florence + the Machine has announced details of the UK & Ireland leg of the ‘High As Hope Tour’ including a show at 3Arena, Dublin on November 19th.

This follows the news of Florence + the Machine’s hugely-anticipated new album, ‘High As Hope’, which will be released on June 29th on Virgin EMI.

Tickets are on sale this Friday at 10am from Ticketmaster outlets nationwide.

BUT!!!

Some of you won't have to worry about that as Fergal D'Arcy has pairs of tickets to dish out all week on Saved By The Bull.

Tune in, spin some utter sh*te and you could be seeing Flo. Easy!