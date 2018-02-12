Longitude returns to Marlay Park this summer from Friday July 13th to Sunday July 15th. The first round of acts are predictably amazing....

J. Cole will headline the Friday night of Longitude. The hip-hop performer and producer will be joined by Grammy nominated rap trio Migos and Irish single chart #1 hit maker Post Malone.

On Saturday 14th Travis Scott leads the line up. Travis has set the stage for 2018 with his third full-length album, Astroworld which promises “the best music of my career.” Diplo returns to Longitude and Tyler, The Creator will perform on Saturday night.

Solange will hit the main stage as the Sunday night headliner. Solange’s latest album ‘A Seat At The Table’ earned her first ever Grammy win and topped the Billboard album charts. Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals and Sampha complete the Sunday billing.

...and many more amazing acts are to be announced.

Tickets available from Ticketmaster outlets nationwide and online at www.ticketmaster.ie

and go on sale 9am THIS FRIDAY!

If you and a pal would like to win a pair of weekend passes then you'd better be tuned into Fergal D'Arcy from 2pm each day this week to be in with a chance to dance!