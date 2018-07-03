It's Tuesday which means we get to showcase another amazing unsigned Irish act. Tonight it is the turn of Winter Heart.

A duo from Athy (not Picture This) who have been friends their entire lives. James and Mikey have created a catchy indie pop track with 'Light a Match'. Mikey says he wrote the songs when still with another band but when they broke up, he still wanted them to be recorded. He didn't realise James could sing and only found out through instagram. That's how Winter Heart were formed.

Racking up over 10,000 views in one day for their single 'Light A Match' these guys are clearly onto something.

You can catch them supporting Key West at The Marquee by The Sea in Co Clare this July.

Check out their video here.

Ed Smith will be playing the track live on Lost in Music.

If you would like your song to be considered for Play Irish Artist, send to katebh@todayfm.com