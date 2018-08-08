Wednesday night has rolled around again and it gives us the opportunity to play some remarkable Women as part of Women Crush Wednesday on Lost in Music.

Ed Smith will be playing all these artists tonight.

MO feat Diplo

'Sun in Our Eyes'

We can't wait for Mo's new album due out on October 19th! Check out her brand new video with Diplo.

Ane Brun our Norwegian fave is releasing an album recorded live with THE SWEDISH RADIO SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA CONDUCTED BY HANS EK ‘LIVE AT BERWALDHALLEN’.

Ed will be playing the sublime version of 'Halo' on the show tonight.

Pre-order "Ane Brun & The Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Hans Ek - Live at Berwaldhallen" and get a SIGNED CD! shipped directly to your mailbox on street day 180810. World Wide Service! Order here: https://t.co/4yId8JFD2t pic.twitter.com/SvWWe2yaWh — Ane Brun (@anebrun) July 19, 2018

Throwback to the marvelous Catatonia, Cerys Matthews had us eating out of the palm of her hands back in 1998. Can you believe it's twenty years old?

Lost in Music with Ed Smith weeknights 7pm