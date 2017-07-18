Wyvern Lingo are Caoimhe Barry, Karen Cowley and Saoirse Duane who formed the band in their school days in Bray.

Their debut EP pricked the ears of Rubyworks and they were quickly signed and now working on their debut album.

They went on tour with Hozier in the UK last year with Karen and Caoimhe singing backing vocals for their Wicklow pal. Karen duets with Hozier on the haunting ‘In A Week’ on his multi-platinum debut album.

Their inspiration comes from everyone from Fleetwood Mac to the Fugees, so we're very excited to hear more music from them.

They have just released a new single off the forthcoming album I Love You, Sadie - and its a lovely blast of R ‘N’B!

They describe the track as being about “loving the feminine qualities of a man, and encouraging him not to worry about fitting into the male stereotype and just to be himself”

They will launch the track at The Grand Social on Friday 25 August.

