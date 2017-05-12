Yestival Tickets Up For Grabs
Can you believe it's nearly two years since the marriage referendum?
To celebrate the 2nd annual YESTIVAL is happening on Friday 19th May in Dublin's District 8.
With a stellar line up curated by Mother and This is Pop Baby.
Dimitri From Paris - Le Galaxie - This is Pop Baby Tea Party - Mother DJs - Performance - Disco
You can win tickets to the night on the show now!
