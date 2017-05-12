Can you believe it's nearly two years since the marriage referendum?

To celebrate the 2nd annual YESTIVAL is happening on Friday 19th May in Dublin's District 8.

With a stellar line up curated by Mother and This is Pop Baby.

Dimitri From Paris - Le Galaxie - This is Pop Baby Tea Party - Mother DJs - Performance - Disco

You can win tickets to the night on the show now!

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy - Weeknights 7pm

Check out his remix of the Sister Sledge classic #LostinMusic!

Le Galaxie