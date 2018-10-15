Derry trio Touts have been making waves for the past 2 years, with sessions for Paul McLoone and features across the station.

On Friday they released their best song to date, 'Can't Blame Me' is 2 minutes and 36 seconds of thundering rock 'n' roll.

The band have said this track was written about politicians in the run up to an election. Speaking in Hotpress; "The media and politicians start their campaigns of fear mongering, scaring the people, keeping things just the way they like them. It creates unease and everyone falls in line when in fact they should be out demanding a better life, demanding change."

This song is pretty epic, and we think you should get it on your radar.

Check out the video from the band featuring lots of their hometown.