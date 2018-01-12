The super sound and amazingly talented Declan Pierce and The Hit Machine Drummers are bringing a night of ridiculously good tunes and one unforgettable show to the Sugar Club on January 25.

If you love music, drums, beats, and fancy seeing your favourite dance anthems performed by real tribal drummers, then you will love this show and the best part?

It's FREE!

Declan has been busy working with one of the best production teams in Ireland and a full troop of drummers called 'The Hit Machine’ to bring you a live stage set you won't forget.

You’ll never see more drums on one stage at one time with a DJ! This show is bursting with energy. It’s raw, tribal and jammed with the biggest dance anthems of all time.

Think The Prodigy – Breathe, Underworld – Born Slippy and Faithless – Insomnia and you'll start to get the idea!

Just fill in this form for your chance to come along on the night!

So join us Live at The Sugar Club in Dublin on January 25th from 9pm til late.

Sure you can't beat it!