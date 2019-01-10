Louise Duffy is returning to the airwaves on Monday 14th January, and we are really looking forward to hearing what music she has been listening to while she was away on maternity leave.

Keep getting #LostInMusic with @louiseduffyshow - back in the driving seat this Monday from 7pm pic.twitter.com/TP8OBiTZmS — Today FM (@TodayFM) January 10, 2019

In fact she gave us a playlist of new music to let us get up to speed with what she has been listening to and what she has planned for the show.

We are particularly loving L Devine, Arlo Parks and Sea Girls, plus all the Irish with Tanjier, Eve Belle, True Tides and Tebi Rex!

Huge thanks to Ed Smith for really being an amazing host of Lost in Music and holding the ship steady.

Join Louise Duffy back on Lost in Music, Mondays from 7pm on Today FM.