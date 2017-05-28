This morning, psychologist and our resident agony aunt, Niamh Fitzpatrick was live in studio to chat through two issues that were sent to problem@todayfm.com.

"How Do I Help My Son Manage his Exam Anxiety?"

I've a 13-year-old son who is smart but extremely anxious and has a very defeatist attitude towards everything. He gets so anxious especially before exams and he's only in first year. Have you any advice I can use?

Advice:

1.Explain to your son what it is that is going on when he is feeling anxious. Essentially, he is approaching a task (the exam), he cares about the outcome (the result), his mind is assessing his capabilities in relation to the demands of the task, and anxiety occurs when the assessment is that the outcome may not go his way. Anxiety is a mental, emotional and physical response to the perception of threat. His mind begins to race through all the things that can go wrong, he sees negative images in his head; his feels panicky and under pressure; his heart starts beating, his breathing gets faster, his muscles tense. These are all ways that prepare us to deal with a threat if we were in the jungle and we saw a tiger coming towards us, the brain prepares us to freeze, fight or flee. Explain this to him and let him know that anxiety is a normal state but that in this instance it is not a tiger but it is the threat of doing badly in the exam that is setting off the anxiety response.

2.Explain also about the concepts of learning, of persistence, of dropping an expectation of getting things right all the time or immediately. Use examples of real life to show him that trying something, getting feedback, trying again differently is our natural way on the path to success – walking for example, did he get up as a baby and just walk right away? No, he fell down, learned, tried again, fell down again, learned again etc and one day he mastered it. Life is the same.

3.Suggested strategies:

Explain that feeling no anxiety at all is not realistic before an exam, some apprehension is to be expected.

Talk to him about expectations and identify reasonable goals for each exam. Make sure that there is consistency and congruence throughout the household when it comes to expectations and that unwittingly someone is not putting him under pressure to be ‘perfect’.

Picking each exam subject individually, ask him what would make him more comfortable to be sitting the maths exam for example? Then see what can be done to bridge whatever gaps he mentions.

Teach him a breathing exercise as this will relax his body, calm his mind and will essentially stave off or turn off that alarm system in the body. He will then feel more comfortable when he is not feeling the symptoms of anxiety, which can be quite unpleasant. Apps that are very good are Digipill and Headspace.

Work with him on strategies for handling the exam paper – read it fully several times; double check the instructions regarding what questions to answer; break the paper down into small manageable chunks and work out a timing for each section; focus attention fully on each part; check over answers including looking back at the questions; stay for the full time rather than trying to leave early.

Get him to think about exams where he has done well – how did he achieve that result? What were the strategies that got him there? What information can he use from that for his next exam?

"How Do I Tell My Husband I Am In Debt?"

Dear Neil and Niamh,

I got a loan of €3000 from a family friend in January 2017. I was to pay him back €150 a month, but he is now demanding all the money back at once. I don't have it. He's threatening me with all sorts. I have five children and a husband who knows nothing about this loan, as he would kill me. He's very verbally abusive & controlling. I didn't tell my hubby about the money problems we were having because he's also suffering from depression and won’t admit it to himself. I'm at my wits end and can’t ask my family for help because I feel ashamed and embarrassed, plus they don't have it to give or lend to me. How I regret getting this loan, but I can't change that. Can you give me advice on how to convince this man to lay off a bit and give me some time? I can't get a loan from credit union or such like as I'm not working myself. Please help. Thank you.

Advice:

You are currently living in fear of two men, your husband and the family friend. Your husband is being emotionally abusive and the family friend is being a bully. If your husband were not abusive and someone that you are afraid of, you could tell him what is going on and work out a plan together. We cannot just ignore the fact that he is verbally abusive and controlling so we will address that as well as the threatening friend.

Regarding the family friend, essentially you had a gentleman’s agreement regarding repayment of this money. I assume that you kept to the agreement and made all your payments? Or did you miss some and he now thinks that he will never get his money? This is not to excuse his threatening behavior, nothing excuses that, but I just want to check the facts. If you missed payments then you need to make arrangements to get the back-payments and have them paid over to him in order to keep to your agreement. You don’t need to find the whole amount but it would be reasonable to expect you to find the agreed amount and to pay that.

Whether you missed payments which triggered his change of mind about the time to repay, or whether he simply changed it of his own accord, if he threatens you then you are entitled to go to the Gardaí. There are provisions under the Criminal Justice Public Order Act for dealing with someone who engages in threatening or intimidating behaviour. If he threatens you again tell the Gardaí that you had an agreement with him and that you were keeping to that agreement (if you were) and see if they can speak to him.

This is a civil matter however and so if you don’t have the full amount then his only real option is to get a solicitor to try and recover his money through the courts. If this happens you may be entitled to Free Legal Aid so check that out. You will be able to tell about the gentleman’s agreement and about you keeping to it, the court will decide from there.

Regarding your husband, see this excerpt from the Women’s Aid website:

“If you feel afraid of your partner then this is a sign of domestic violence. You may feel like you have no power over your life and that you are being controlled by your partner. We have listed some warning signs below to help you make sense of your situation. Any one of the following signs is serious. You do not need to experience several, or all of them for your relationship to be abusive.

You are afraid of your partner.

You are constantly 'walking on eggshells' because of his mood swings.

You spend your time working out what kind of mood he is in and the focus is always on his needs.

He loses his temper easily and over minor things.

Your needs are not considered important or are ignored, and he makes the decisions in the relationship.

He tries to control aspects of your life such as whether you work, and where; who you see and when; what you can spend; what you can wear; what you watch or listen to on the radio or television.”

There are items on the list above that definitely fit with you and there are others that might fit. Be clear that him being verbally abusive and controlling is domestic abuse and it is not good for you or your children to be in that environment. So, talk to Women’s Aid and find out more. What is most important is the physical and emotional safety of you and of your children and Women’s Aid will help to guide on the best way to achieve this in what is a volatile situation. Go to www.womensaid.ie or 1800 341 900 (Freephone 24/7).

You are highly unlikely to be able to keep the fact about the borrowed money from your husband given that we are talking about needing to go to the Gardaí to deal with the family friend, so there is a huge risk that your husband will kick off if it comes out. So, go to Women’s Aid first and talk to them before you do anything else, this is about planning ahead and being prepared.

Also, talk to your GP about your husband’s behaviour and ask if any medication that he is on may be contributing to his aggression. Again, it doesn’t in any way excuse it but it would be useful to check if there are factors influencing this behaviour. The GP may discuss it with you or they may not, but it is worth asking. Perhaps he has always been like this even before he became depressed or maybe this is a recent behaviour, but having depression does not give licence for domestic abuse. So, give your GP the full picture and see if they can help.