Dear Neil and Niamh,

What’s the difference between depression and anxiety? I write this with a heavy heart and maybe the load will be lightened by writing. This happened a good while ago but re-occurred again recently. I attended a doctor to ask about CBT but I chickened out a few times as I had heard that his bedside manner left a lot to be desired. But I decided this one time that I would ask and conquer my fears. With my heart pounding I talked to him. He knew my history of tension headaches and bad nerves, both of which make it difficult to concentrate. He knew that I haven't worked in a long time as I’m terrified of interviews. I asked him if CBT or anything similar would help me with either of the above. His answer came with a quick look and he laughed out loud and said "You don't look like you need it"!! My fears came to the fore even more and I was dumbfounded as I sat there motionless, unsure what to do next. The old adage says that you should confide in a doctor, but I've lost confidence in this doctor and I would think twice about going to him again because of his manner. After a few months, there was a second doctor at the practice so I got an appointment and asked again, but I soon realised the subject was short-lived. I got no helpful ideas. I didn’t want a prescription, I wanted a reason why I felt this way, but the doctor got up and walked me to the door. I slowly got up with my head firmly down and I felt deflated. Why are doctors not able to deal with this? I have thought of going to another practice, but I have heard that there is no room with the nearest doctor, which is 10km as opposed to 10m away and I don't drive as I have a history of epilepsy. Most nights I go to bed hoping the next day is different, while I lie down and think of what happened that day. I fear that this problem may not be solved in the time that you have and that this will be cut down; that's ok, I just hope the gist stays.

Signed: Disappointed & Disillusioned.

There are two issues to address – understanding the feelings that you are currently living with and the relationship with your GP.

Regarding how you feel, in your email I hear someone who feels anxious and who is also indicating signs of feeling depressed. These two often co-exist. It seems to me that you feel anxious first and that you are moving into a more depressed state because of being unable to address the anxiety, leaving you feeling stuck in this life you currently lead.

Anxiety is a natural state, a normal response to a perception of threat. Feeling anxious helps us to deal with a threat, so it is a useful mechanism, one that helps us to survive. However, the anxiety response is often triggered when there is no actual threat, but a perceived one. But perception can be flawed and anxiety can prevail as the dominant state, with threats being seen often & in many situations with no need. Anxiety disorders are exaggerations of the normal anxiety response.

Depression arises when the emotional brain goes into negative mode and over rides the logical brain, leaving a feeling that there is no point, that no matter what you will not be able to influence the situation, that this is what it is and it is not ok. So, if you don’t want to be anxious but have not found a way to change the situation despite your best efforts, it can leave you with feeling of ‘what’s the point?’ and thus lead to feeling depressed and hopeless about the situation.

To address the feelings of anxiety and there are several suggestions:

Regular exercise, good nutrition and quality sleep all help to alter and shape the brain and re-train it when it comes to your response to situations. This refers to the neuroplasticity of the brain – its capacity to change. Self-care will also make you feel strong and resilient, which will help to develop a perception of personal strength rather than depletion. The likelihood is that feeling anxious and down you may well not feel like taking care of yourself – this is the very time when you need to. The trick here is to stop waiting for the feeling – do the behaviour first and the feelings come after. So treat yourself as if you are worth it and as if you are strong and in time you will feel worth it, will feel strong and will have increased your capacity to respond to life.

Get connected – find someone in your life to whom you can talk and let them know how you feel. This is not to ‘fix’ you, but just to listen to you and to let you know that someone is there for you and you are not alone.

Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) is highly effective at addressing the role of thinking and of behaviour in generating states of anxiety. Neuro Linguistic Programming (NLP) is also very effective at addressing how you think about things & the language we use to describe situations. Education is key. It is about challenging your thinking to ensure that it is useful (you indicate that some of your thinking is most definitely not useful). You do not need a GP referral, go to cbti.ie or www.nlp.ie. Do your research.

From CBT or NLP you can develop a resource pack of useful strategies will help you feel equipped to deal with situations. Strategies such as the one below would work very well with the feelings of anxiety around interviews for example:

Identify what it is that you are afraid will happen Rate how anxious you feel (scale of 0-100) Rate how likely it is that your fear will happen (scale of 0-100) Rate how awful it would be if it did happen (scale of 0-100) Identify what you can do to influence the situation, in other words what strengths and resources are available to you? Re-rate anxiety level (scale 0-100)

Some of these approaches will also actually help with the feelings of being depressed (exercise, good nutrition, rest, connection, CBT), but the therapist you go to will be able to address these feelings directly too. It is about identifying the core beliefs that set you up for feeling depressed and the behaviours that feed into that and inadvertently maintain the depressed feeling.

A great resource is two books by Dr. Harry Barry. Flagging Anxiety and Panic, and Flagging Depression. These are excellent sources of information and practical strategies for both anxiety and depression and as a starting point they would be superb. Guidance from a therapist is needed in this case I feel but starting to educate yourself on the topics will assist in that. Concentration is difficult for you now, but take your time and dip in and see what you can learn.

The organisation Grow (grow.ie or 1890 474 474) is a useful resource in the area of mental health so check them out also.

Regarding your relationship with your GP, my advice is to action the advice above and then to see how things are with the doctor. My feeling is that unwittingly you hold beliefs around the GP that are contributing to that dynamic. For example, instead of believing that the GP should just ‘get’ what you mean straight away, what if you held a belief that in interactions it is about stating your case but then sometimes needing to clarify if the other person received the message as you intended?

If you said to the GP “I am not sure that you have heard me fully, I continue to feel very anxious and I would like to discuss options such as CBT to help me deal with this” isn’t it possible that they might stop and realise that they had brushed off what you said as a throwaway comment when in fact you need information and guidance? Do some of the work suggested above and see how things are then and if you are not happy then you could look into changing GP practice. If there are underlying beliefs that contribute to this dynamic I do not want you to bring them to another GP practice, so try this advice first.

