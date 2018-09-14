'Sex and the City' actress Cynthia Nixon has missed out in the New York Governor race.

She went up against incumbent Andrew Cuomo, who reports say took a nearly 30 percentage point lead.

Mr Cuomo will now face Republican Marc Molinaro and Independent Stephanie Miner in November.

The pair recently clashed at a televised debate, with Ms Nixon hitting out at Mr Cuomo's criticism of President Donald Trump.

"You stood up to him about as well as he stands up to (Russian President) Putin.

"When it comes to opposing Donald Trump in New York state, we already have a corrupt, corporate Republican in the White House - we don't need a corrupt, corporate Democrat in Albany as his main opposition", she said.

Cynthia Nixon delivers her concession speech at the Working Families Party primary night party in New York | Image: Jason DeCrow/AP/Press Association Images

Ms Nixon had run a campaign with the "crisis in the subway" a cornerstone of it.

She also used her role in 'Sex and the City' to highlight her campaign, tying it in with the 20th anniversary of the show in June.

On the outcome of the vote, Ms Nixon tweeted: "Thank you all for believing and fighting and leaving it all on the field. We started something here in New York, and it doesn't end today.

"This is just the beginning. And I know that together, we will win this fight."

She added: "This is more than just a campaign – this is a movement.

"The movement we're building isn't just about one candidate, or one election.

"It's about offering a vision of the way things could work, if only we have the leadership and the political courage to make it a reality."