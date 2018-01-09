Paschal Donohoe says he's in favour of allowing abortion without restriction for the first 12 weeks of a pregnancy.

The finance minister confirmed he supports the recommendations of the Oireachtas Committee on the 8th amendment.

It comes ahead of a Cabinet debate on the issue tomorrow.

Minister Donohoe gave his view on abortion, saying: "I believe the committee's report and the recommendations contained in it should be put to the people, and I support the recommendations that are in the committee's report".

But his Junior Minister Patrick O'Donovan disagreed: "Every household in the country's going to have different views on this - I have a different view to Minister Donohoe on this.

"And I'll be articulating my view later on".