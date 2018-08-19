Senior Gardai have confirmed that a major operation is underway to establish who was behind a massive cocaine shipment bound for Ireland.

The ten million euro seizure was found - concealed in a cargo of fruit - on the ship 'the Polar Chile' - at Moin Port in Limón, in Costa Rica last Tuesday, but details are only now emerging.

Assistant Garda Commissioner John O'Driscoll has confirmed that Gardai and Customs & Revenue are determined to uncover the details of the attempted importation and track down the criminal elements responsible here.

The Assistant Commissioner says global co-operation is vital in cracking down on organised crime groups that have an international dimension.

In a separate, unrelated case, Gardai are believed to be assisting Spanish Police following a huge seizure of cannabis on the Costa Del Sol.

A number of Irish citizens are understood to be among 11 people arrested after Police seized seven tonnes of cannabis with an estimated street value of €18 million euro.