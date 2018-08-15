A group occupying the Custom House in Dublin have left the building after a representative for Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy agreed to meet with them.

The activists, who have been holding a sit-in at a vacant house in Summerhill for the past week, stormed the offices of the Department of Housing this afternoon.

They said they took the action to secure a meeting with Minister Murphy, to discuss their ideas to fix the housing crisis.

Solidarity-People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett, who earlier addressed the crowd, said it was a "successful outcome".

Successful outcome to housing occupation at custom house. Minister’s office phoned me and then came down and agreed that Minister himself would meet with housing occupation organizers next week - a firm commitment. People power works! @rtenews @drivetimerte @IrishTimesNews — Richard Boyd Barrett (@RBoydBarrett) August 15, 2018

Tomás Lynch from Dublin Central Housing Action says a number of groups involved want to be heard.

"They've agreed to meet us, we're just negotiating over the number of reps.

"We want every group who are in the original set of groups that actually started the occupation - we want every group there to be represented in that meeting".