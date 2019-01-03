Primark says it plans to 'defend its position' against a lawsuit by US footwear maker, Vans.

The company alleges the Irish retailer copied its sneaker design.

The lawsuit alleges trademark infringement, unfair competition and false advertising.

It relates to a stripe design on shoes and a 'waffle' design on soles.

Vans says its side stripe trademark has been in place since "at least as early as the 1970s", which it claims Primark has copied.

Vans shoes (left) and Primark shoes (right) are seen in comparison in court documents

The company also says it's used a 'waffle' pattern on the sole of its shoes since as early as 1966.

Again, it claimed this aspect has been used by Primark in its product.

The 32-page document sites six claims for relief - including trademark infringement, unfair competition, false advertising and unfair and deceptive trade practices in New York.

Vans is also seeking a jury trial.