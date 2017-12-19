Ryanair says it’s ready to embrace the collective bargaining model and work with trade unions.

Management is meeting with pilot union IALPA which has called off a strike planned for tomorrow.

Ryanair says recognising the unions of pilots and cabin crew will cost them 100 million a year.

Autumn saw Ryanair cancel tens of thousands of flights, and now it says it’s prepared to negotiate with unions, for the first time in its 32 year history.

Pilots represented by IMPACT are meeting with management now, spokesman Bernard Harbour says all pilots want is for their union to be recognised, he said "the proof of the pudding here is going to be agreeing to the procedures and agreeing to the if you like the 'rules of engagement' for negotiations"

Ryanair this afternoon said it would also meet with unions representing cabin crew in the new year.

Chief Operations Officer Peter Bellew says the cost won’t change their profitability, adding "we expect in total it be 100 million euro across the pilots and the cabin crew in a full financial year.