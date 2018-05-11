R Kelly's management team has criticised a decision by Spotify to remove his music from its playlists.

It's due to the a new policy on hateful conduct at the company.

The musician has faced several sexual misconduct allegations, which he has always denied.

His management insists Spotify is acting on 'false and unproven' claims - calling the decision 'shortsighted'.

"We are removing R Kelly's music from all Spotify owned and operated playlists and algorithmic recommendations such as Discover Weekly," Spotify said in a statement to Billboard.

File photo of R Kelly, as Spotify has removed his music from its playlists | Image: William Conran/PA Wire/PA Images

"His music will still be available on the service, but Spotify will not actively promote it.

"We don't censor content because of an artist's or creator's behaviour, but we want our editorial decisions - what we choose to program - to reflect our values.

"When an artist or creator does something that is especially harmful or hateful, it may affect the ways we work with or support that artist or creator."

The 'Ignition' singer has come under increasing scrutiny in recent weeks,with the launch of the #MuteRKelly movement on Twitter.

Spotify has over 170 million users, including over 75 million subscribers, across 65 markets.