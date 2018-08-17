He's blamed "ridiculously high" costs

US President Donald Trump has cancelled plans for a military parade in Washington DC.

The White House and US Defence Department had been planning to hold the event in November, to mark the Veterans Day public holiday there.

However, it was reported this week that the potential cost of the event had risen to US$92m (€79m) - US$80m (€70m) more than originally estimated.

In a series of tweets, Mr Trump said he was cancelling the parade due to "ridiculously high" costs.

Instead, he suggests, the money could be used to "buy some more jet fighters!".

President Trump has previously said he was inspired by the military parade he saw in France while visiting for Bastille Day last year.

He described it as a "beautiful thing to see".