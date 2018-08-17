US President Donald Trump has cancelled plans for a military parade in Washington DC.

The White House and US Defence Department had been planning to hold the event in November, to mark the Veterans Day public holiday there.

However, it was reported this week that the potential cost of the event had risen to US$92m (€79m) - US$80m (€70m) more than originally estimated.

In a series of tweets, Mr Trump said he was cancelling the parade due to "ridiculously high" costs.

Instead, he suggests, the money could be used to "buy some more jet fighters!".

The local politicians who run Washington, D.C. (poorly) know a windfall when they see it. When asked to give us a price for holding a great celebratory military parade, they wanted a number so ridiculously high that I cancelled it. Never let someone hold you up! I will instead... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2018

....attend the big parade already scheduled at Andrews Air Force Base on a different date, & go to the Paris parade, celebrating the end of the War, on November 11th. Maybe we will do something next year in D.C. when the cost comes WAY DOWN. Now we can buy some more jet fighters! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2018

President Trump has previously said he was inspired by the military parade he saw in France while visiting for Bastille Day last year.

He described it as a "beautiful thing to see".