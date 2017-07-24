An 18 year old man has died in a motorbike crash in north Dublin.



He was fatally injured when his motorbike hit a lamp post in the Clarehall area of the city around 4.20 this afternoon.



He was pronounced dead at the scene.



A 23 year old man, who was the pillion passenger on the bike, was seriously injured.

He has been taken to the Mater Hospital.

This road has been closed to allow an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are asking witnesses to contact Coolock Garda Station on 01-666 4200, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.