One person's died after a van was driven into crowds outside a Muslim centre in north London.

Eight people have been taken to hospital from the scene at Finsbury Park.

The 48 year-old driver of the van was held by members of the public and has been arrested by police.

Mohammad Abdul was there - and says it was no accident.

London's mayor Sadiq Khan has described the incident as a 'horrific terrorist attack'.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Thoughts & prayers with all those affected by the horrific terrorist attack on innocent people in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FinsburyPark?src=hash">#FinsburyPark</a>. <a href="https://t.co/mbBCS9Gaad">https://t.co/mbBCS9Gaad</a> <a href="https://t.co/Fvhl3DOAV4">pic.twitter.com/Fvhl3DOAV4</a></p>— Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) <a href="https://twitter.com/SadiqKhan/status/876661763617566720">June 19, 2017</a></blockquote>

Prime Minister Theresa May has described the attack as a "terrible incident" saying, "all my thoughts are with those who have been injured, their loved ones and the emergency services on the scene."

While Jeremy Corbyn has tweeted his shock:

I'm totally shocked at the incident at Finsbury Park tonight. pic.twitter.com/1ffKijNs73 — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) June 19, 2017



