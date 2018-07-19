1 in 3 families rely on loans to funds their children's education, according to new research.

Zurich Life says it costs almost €600 a year to send a child to primary school, and over €1,200 per year for secondary school.

The survey finds that that the highest spend during the primary school year was extra-curricular activities which cost on average €191 per child per year. Meanwhile the highest spend items during the secondary school year were grinds (€279) and lunch (€177). In total, parents estimate that it costs €584 per year to send a child to primary school, and €1,236 per year for secondary school.

The cost of primary school education is 42 percent higher than parents expect, while the cost of secondary school education comes in 21 percent above parents’ expectations

Parents also say that the back to school allowance is insufficient in covering basic costs.