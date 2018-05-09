1 in 3 new long term social homes were delivered by housing associations in 2017.

That’s ten times the amount from five years ago, according to a new report by the Irish Council for Social Housing

The ICSH says 2,330 homes were delivered last year through a combination of build, acquisition and leasing.

It says it aims to increasing the stock by 50 percent over the next five years - that's 50,000 units by 2023.

President of the ICSH and CEO of the Peter McVerry trust Pat Doyle says they don’t just cater for homeless people: 'We also have specialist housing associations who deal with older people, people with disabilities and victims of domestic violence'.

Dr Donal McManus, CEO of the ICSH says: 'It's important too to remember the socio-econnomic impact of a vibrant construction industry. For every 10 jobs in construction, another 4 are created indirectly'.

Our #Housingassociation Activity Report 2017. We're launching it in a few mins. Our #AHB members are pleased with their delivery for 2017. https://t.co/yW2LrndhnB pic.twitter.com/kwjAvzGfp3 — ICSH (@icsh_ie) May 9, 2018



