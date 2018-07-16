Workers want to travel outside of peak times, receive a travel allowance and have the option of working from home.

That's according to a survey from Jobs.ie which found that 1 in 4 people who work in Dublin spend over an hour commuting to work every day.

The survey also found that 83 percent of respondents travel during rush hour times.

While almost half of those surveyed say they would leave the capital for shorter commuting times.

People who have a long commute are being advised to distract their minds, Clinical psychologist from the Psychological Society of Ireland, Eva Doherty, says people should listen to a podcast, the radio or an audiobook.

She also advises not jumping to conclusions if you're stuck in traffic. 'Our thoughts can become very irrational and you can think I'm going to be late and get into trouble, but they are thoughts that we don't have evidence for'.