We should be washing our hands for 20 seconds or for the length of time it takes to sing 'Happy Birthday' twice.

Most adults are not washing their hands properly - leading to the spread of colds, flu and stomach upsets.

While one in five don't wash them at all after going to the loo!

Meanwhile, 65% do not always wash their hands before eating, 32% don't wash theirs before preparing food and half do not wash them after touching animals including pets.