1 In 5 Adults Don't Wash Their Hands After The Toilet
We should be washing our hands for 20 seconds or for the length of time it takes to sing 'Happy Birthday' twice.
Most adults are not washing their hands properly - leading to the spread of colds, flu and stomach upsets.
While one in five don't wash them at all after going to the loo!
Meanwhile, 65% do not always wash their hands before eating, 32% don't wash theirs before preparing food and half do not wash them after touching animals including pets.