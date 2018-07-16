Almost 1 in 5 Garda stations still don't have internet connection.

The information was disclosed by Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan in response to a Dail question.

He revealed that out of 564 operational stations, 111 don't have access to the internet.

It means that Gardai in these stations can't log on to the force's internal Pulse computer system.

Minister Flanagan added that connectivity for 34 stations is now nearing completion while An Garda Síochána is also at the early stages of planning for the connection of an additional 12 stations. This work is due to be completed before the end of 2018.