A lucky person in Waterford has won €1 million in last night's Euromillions draw.

The winning ticket was bought in the Aramark Shop in Waterford University Hospital.

The prize was won in the 'Ireland Only Raffle'.

The National Lottery says people should keep the ticket safe over the weekend, adding that their offices will be back open on Tuesday morning.

The ticket number is 1 DZW 38394.

Miriam Donohoe from National Lottery explained: "It's very likely that the winner is a local person - somebody who is a visitor to the hospital, a hospital staff member, or even - according to the shop - possibly a patient.

"There's huge excitement down there. It's a fantastic tonic for people in Waterford on this bank holiday weekend."