Ireland's ten biggest companies are paying 37 per cent of the country's corporation tax.

But that's a reduction on the previous year, when they were responsible for 41 per cent of the total income.

The Revenue Commissioners' annual report today shows gross corporate tax income rose to €€8.2 billion last year, and around €7.6 billion on a net basis.

Revenue chairman Niall Cody says the increase shows companies are in good health across the board: