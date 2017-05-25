10 people are still in a critical condition in hospital after Monday nights Bomb attack in Manchester in which 22 people were killed. Doctors say many of the 5 adults and 5 children may need further surgery.

Many others have potentially life changing injuries

Professor Bob Pearson from Manchester Children's University Hospital said that the injuries sustained are complex and challenging - and of a type rarely seen in the NHS

He warned that some of the injured face a long road to recovery - involving reconstructive surgery and rehabilitation "for some time".

He said he had not seen injuries on this scale since the IRA bomb at the Arndale Centre in 1996.