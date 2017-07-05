One of our top oncologists says we will struggle to retain or attract top doctors and nurses without centres of excellence for cancer.



A new cancer strategy has been unveiled, in a bid to reduce cancer rates in the next ten years.



Bowel and breast screening will be extended, and the push to make Ireland tobacco-free by 2025 continues.



Meanwhile the head of the HSE says the now-scrapped plans to change funding for breast-cancer were not his decision.



Juliette Gash reports;



There's been a broad welcome to the new 10 year cancer strategy.

The strategy will see bowel and breast screening extended to more people, and is predicted to cost up to 2 billion euro.

Patient advocates say they’re delighted that psycho-social and survivorship programmes are a fundamental part of the strategy.

Mairead Mangan survived cancer despite being given a 15 percent chance of doing so.

She’s thrilled the plan is focused on the patient as a whole;