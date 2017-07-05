Broad welcome for far-reaching scheme

One of our top oncologists says we will struggle to retain or attract top doctors and nurses without centres of excellence for cancer.

A new cancer strategy has been unveiled, in a bid to reduce cancer rates in the next ten years.

Bowel and breast screening will be extended, and the push to make Ireland tobacco-free by 2025 continues.

Meanwhile the head of the HSE says the now-scrapped plans to change funding for breast-cancer were not his decision.

Juliette Gash reports;