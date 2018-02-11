A ten year old murder case has been reopened in Donegal.

27 year old Andrew Burns was shot and killed at Donnyloop in Castlefin on the 12th of February 2008.

One person has been convicted of the murder but Gardai believe a number of people may have been involved.

A number of young people from the village of Claddy were walking towards Donnyloop between five past and quarter past seven on the 12th of February 2008 when they heard gunshots.

They came across Andrew Burns staggering in the roadway of Donnyloop village and then saw another man running towards the nearby church car park.

Two cars - a black or really dark red one and a silver one - were seen leaving Donnyloop, travelling back towards Northern Ireland in the direction of Clady village.

The young walkers and a number of passers by tended to Mr Burns who died of gunshot wounds just before 8 o clock.

One person was convicted of his murder but Gardai believe there may be others involved in the incident.

They're appealing for anyone who may have information to come forward to help them with the investigation by contacting the Incident Room at Letterkenny Garda Station or the Garda Confidential Line.