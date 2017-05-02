A study has found that the average female mannequin is the size of a severely underweight woman.



In the first study of its kind researchers at the University of Liverpool assessed the models in a number of High Street stores in the UK.







And the results showed 100 per cent of them would be considered medically unhealthy humans.

The study has been published in The Journal of Eating Disorders.

I've been speaking to Audrey O'Neil - MD of Plus Size Model Management:



