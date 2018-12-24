106 people were sleeping rough on the streets of Dublin last night.

That's according to homeless charity Inner City Helping Homeless.

The charity's CEO Anthony Flynn says the cold winter initiative isn't working.

He's hit out at the Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy.

Teams reporting 106 people currently on the streets @ 03:54am. A seriously high number a day before Christmas. The beds required are not available the Minister had lied, many will be forced to sleep on the streets this Christmas because of systemic failures!!! #OutofHours pic.twitter.com/tG8EusDwse — Anthony Flynn (@AnthonyICHH) December 24, 2018

Mr Flynn says Minister Murphy has failed in his obligation to provide beds over the Christmas period under the cold winter initiative.

He says "There's 106 people who slept on the streets of Dublin last night, we're going to see the same again tonight."

"Our volunteers are going to be working right through the Christmas period. Our outreach support survives work nightly and will do right through Christmas and into the New Year."

Meanwhile, almost 4,000 children are staying in emergency accommodation this Christmas.

Homeless charities are warning the crisis is deepening and must improve in 2019.