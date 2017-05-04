11 adverts have been found to be in breach of the ASAI Code.

The Advertising Standards Authority for Ireland has released its latest complaints bulletin which has 13 case reports on ads they investigated.

The ads complained of relate to radio, TV, internet, newspaper and digital advertising.

One person contacted the ASAI over a Lidl advertisement promoting Men's Fine Knit Cashmere jumpers which proved to only have 3 percent cashmere.

The complainant said that while the Cashmere claim was unqualified; he was surprised to see from the packaging that the jumper contained only 3% cashmere.

Lidl said they never referred to the garment as being 100 percent cashmere, and that the packaging clearly stated the amount of cashmere in the jumper.

But the ASAI upheld that complaint and said the ad mustn't be used again.

One complaint that wasn't upheld concerned the Mercedes Benz slogan; The Best or Nothing.

The complainant considered the claim referenced by the advertisers to be a superlative claim and to be one which would require relevant substantiation.

The advertisers said that the particular motto has been used since its inception by Mercedes-Benz to communicate to the world that aiming for perfection was the core to everything they did. It was not the case that they were claiming to be best manufacturer; rather they were simply reflecting the century-long attitude that had become their brand essence.

The Complaints Committee considered the details of the complaint and the advertisers’ response. They noted that the motto “The Best or Nothing” related to the standards which the company had set for their work force, that they should strive for excellence and did not consider it to be a superlative claim in relation to the car itself.

The Committee did not consider the advertisement to be in breach of the Code.