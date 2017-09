11 stores which were pretending to be charity shops have been caught breaking the rules by the Charities Regulator.



3 of them have now closed down - 7 of them have changed their names - and one owner has been prosecuted.

Since the Charities Regulator came into operation last year 28 complaints have been received from members of the public.



Eamonn Timmons from the Charities Regulator says all charity shops must operate as part of a registered charity: