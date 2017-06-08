11 men have been treated in hospital after an incident at the Poolbeg Incinerator in Dublin.

The operator Covanta says a small amount of lime was inadvertently released inside the flue gas treatment area late last night.

There were 11 workers close by at the time, first aid was administered at the scene before they were taken to St Vincent's Hospital.

Two of them were detained overnight.

Covanta says the lime was contained within the building and did not escape into the environment.

Both the EPA and the Health and Safety Authority were notified and the company is now cooperating fully with them.