The Chairman of the Disclosures Tribunal has questioned whether there was any basis to investigate the current module – or was it all based on leaks and conjecture.

The Tribunal has been engaged for the past month in examining whether Noirin O’Sullivan relied on inappropriate grounds to discredit Maurice McCabe at the O’Higgins Commission of Investigation.

Evidence in this module has now concluded, with Chairman Peter Charleton set to consider 11 questions, two of which he’s already answered no to.

Maurice McCabe will give his evidence at the start of the next module, later this month.

Concluding proceedings for this week, Mr Justice Charlton said that that given the context of the Terms of Reference – there are some questions to ask.

“Let’s bear in mind that the Tribunal is tasked to see whether the false allegations of abuse or other unjustified grounds were relied on by Noirin O’Sullivan to discredit Sgt McCabe at the O’Higgins Commission”

He said in light of that – given there’s only one small peice of jigsaw left – I would pay particular regard to a number of questions;

Were there false allegations of sexual abuse relied on by Noirin O’Sullivan to discredit Maurice McCabe at the O’Higgins Commission – everyone seems to be agreed there weren’t - and the Chairman answered no to this. Were any unjust grounds relied on inappropriately to discredit Maurice McCabe – by Commissioner O’Sullivan? What are the limits appropriately of cross examination, cross examination as to credibility and cross examination as to credit? What evidence is there that the letter outlining the Garda legal strategy was a) a mistake b) an uncorrected mistake due to error or was it deliberate?And second part – what has this if anything to do with Noirin O’Sullivan?