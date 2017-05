In the UK, Drayton Manor Theme Park will be closed today after an 11-year-old girl died.

She's been named as Evha Jannath from Leicester.

Jannath is believed to have fallen off the Splash Canyon water ride at the park in Staffordshire yesterday evening when she stood up to swap seats.

It's been confirmed she was on a school trip.

Fiona Fletcher was on a ride nearby when it happened: