The government has announced an 11.9 billion euro Investment in Education as part of Project Ireland 2040.

The funding promises a 70 percent increase in school capital funding over the next decade to build new schools and modernises existing ones.

In the short-term the government says that 600 prefabs will be replaced, as construction projects begin this year ending the long term use of prefabs by 2021.

With the introduction of PE as a Leaving Cert student, there's a commitment to ensure that all secondary schools have access to state of the art sport and PE halls.

There will also be a focus on modernising science labs, and an investment in ICT with the hope of introducing computer science at coding at Leaving Cert Level.

In addition, the capital budget for higher Education is to be almost trebled and a new dedicated capital budget for further education and training.