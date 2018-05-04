Just three out of 15 garda mobile phones sought by the Disclosures Tribunal have been surrendered with the remaining 12 missing.

The Tribunal is examining whether garda management ordered Superintendent Dave Taylor to smear Maurice McCabe to journalists.

Of six phones issued to Garda Commissioner Noirin O’Sullivan during the relevant period, only one phone was handed over to the #DisclosuresTribunal. Others went missing. Two others from a later period were offered to Tribunal. pic.twitter.com/mRW03nPCFP — Juliette Gash (@JulietteGash) May 4, 2018

Counsel for Superintendent Taylor also confirmed that the texts he received from former Garda Commissioners never referred to a smear campaign.

Juliette Gash reports;