Just 3 out of 15 phones requested are surrendered

Just three out of 15 garda mobile phones sought by the Disclosures Tribunal have been surrendered with the remaining 12 missing.

The Tribunal is examining whether garda management ordered Superintendent Dave Taylor to smear Maurice McCabe to journalists.

Counsel for Superintendent Taylor also confirmed that the texts he received from former Garda Commissioners never referred to a smear campaign.

Juliette Gash reports;

 