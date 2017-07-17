120 Monitored Sex Offenders Living Across Ireland
New figures show there are 120 sex offenders living in communities across Ireland who are subject to monitoring as part of post-release supervision orders.
According to data released by the Minister for Justice, the largest concentration is in the Dublin North and North-East areas, where 32 are living.
In the US, under the so-called Megans Law, the authorities disclose to the public the addresses of freed sex offenders.
In the UK, Sarahs Law allows parents to ask the police if someone who might have contact with their children has a criminal record for child sex offences.
However no such legal provision exists in Irish law and the Executive Director of 'One in Four' Maeve Lewis doesn't think that should change: