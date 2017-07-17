New figures show there are 120 sex offenders living in communities across Ireland who are subject to monitoring as part of post-release supervision orders.



According to data released by the Minister for Justice, the largest concentration is in the Dublin North and North-East areas, where 32 are living.



In the US, under the so-called Megans Law, the authorities disclose to the public the addresses of freed sex offenders.



In the UK, Sarahs Law allows parents to ask the police if someone who might have contact with their children has a criminal record for child sex offences.



However no such legal provision exists in Irish law and the Executive Director of 'One in Four' Maeve Lewis doesn't think that should change:

