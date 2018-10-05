Hundreds of Toyota hybrid vehicles in Ireland are being recalled because they might have stalling problems.

Prius and Auris models are affected, with millions of the vehicles set to be recalled worldwide.

1,289 cars are affected by the recall here in Ireland.

The company says the issue means, in rare cases, models made from October 2008 to November 2014 might lose power.

It's happened three times to cars in Japan - although none of the incidents involved accidents.

2.4 million vehicles around the world will need to be checked because of the issue.

They say they'll be contacting affected customers by mail and that, in the meantime, anyone with queries should contact their local Toyota garage.