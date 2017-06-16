Over 12-thousand primary school students across the country have been creating companies and products over the past few weeks.



It's part of the Junior Entrepreneur Programme which aims to teach children business and cooperation skills as well as improve their confidence.

Pupils from @GreenlanesNS give @RichardbrutonTD a taste of their Junior Entrepreneur programme projects pic.twitter.com/xjALdc7IP1 — Nicole Gernon (@nicole_gernon) June 16, 2017

Sixth class at Greenlanes National School in Clontarf in Dublin created hoodies with their school crest called goodies.

The programme, which started in 2010, aims to teach children entreprenurial skills and enables them to get advice from local entrepreneurs.

Children are also taught how to chose a business idea with the help of their teachers.

The fifth class pupils at Greenlanes chose ice-cream and toppings called popping toppings.

They invest a small amount of capital of 8 to 10 euro to ensure that the have sufficient raw goods to begin production

When they're ready the students sell their products and get a share of the profits.

Nicole Gernon reports: