At least 13 people have been killed by mudslides in California.

Heavy downpours in communities along the US state's coastline sent boulders and tons of debris rolling down hills, destroying dozens of homes, demolishing cars and toppling trees.

Officials are warning that the death toll is likely to rise, with an unknown number of people unaccounted for, and the search for survivors continues.

Montecito, one of the areas hardest hit by the mudslides, is a wealthy enclave of about 9,000 people - and home to celebrities including Oprah Winfrey, Rob Lowe and Ellen DeGeneres.

This is not a river. This is the 101 freeway in my neighborhood right now. Montecito needs your love and support. pic.twitter.com/jRNCBrp4b5 — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 9, 2018



